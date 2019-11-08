|
|
RIDGWAY - Twila B. Best, 85, of West Main Street, and former longtime resident of Cyclone, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) in her home, with her family by her side.
Born Oct. 5, 1934, in Bradford, she was a daughter of Clarence D. and Hazel I. Burdick Church.
On June 16, 1951, she married Orlan G. Best, who died March 17, 2015. They were married 63 years.
She attended the former Cyclone Community Church, and presently the Alliance Awakening Church of Ridgway. She played music for many local organizations and situations. She loved baseball, crossword and picture puzzles.
Surviving are three sons, Kale L. (Gloria) Best and Duane O. Best, both of Ridgway, Wade M. (Heather) Best of St. Marys; two daughters, T. Lynne (Richard) Feile of Turtlepoint, Bonnie B. (Bob) Wehler of Kersey; ten grandchildren: David (Amanda) Best, Shelby Best, McKenzie & Sebastin Raybuck, Kerry (Bill) Springle, Shawn (Michele) Feile, Robbie, Russ (Traci), Mike (Becky) & Dan Wehler; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Glenn Church of Smethport, Ronald Church of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Roy (Dottie) Church of Chaffee, N.Y.; a sister, Mary Lou Hoffman of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Orlan, and a grandson, Scott Feile.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) in the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lewis Run.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019