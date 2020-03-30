|
|
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -Twila B. Thomas, 87, formerly of Cyclone, Pa., passed away in peace Saturday (March 28, 2020) in Winter Springs, Florida.
Twila will be fondly remembered by family and friends, as a loving mother & grandmother, a wonderful cook with a gentle and kind heart who loved to watch birds, especially her beloved Juno. Her absence will be forever felt.
She was the loving mother of Jarrica (William) Shorter, Stanley (Connie) Halladay, Anita (Kevin) Sluga and Wayne Thomas, and spouse of the late Eric "Sharkie" Thomas, Karen Thomas.
Proud Grammie of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Twila was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Arthur Thomas, her siblings Dorothy and Willard, and her son by marriage Eric "Sharkie" Arthur Thomas.
There will be no services at this time, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the SPCA or Keystone s.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020