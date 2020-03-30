Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Resources
More Obituaries for Twila Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twila Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Twila Thomas Obituary
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -Twila B. Thomas, 87, formerly of Cyclone, Pa., passed away in peace Saturday (March 28, 2020) in Winter Springs, Florida.
Twila will be fondly remembered by family and friends, as a loving mother & grandmother, a wonderful cook with a gentle and kind heart who loved to watch birds, especially her beloved Juno. Her absence will be forever felt.
She was the loving mother of Jarrica (William) Shorter, Stanley (Connie) Halladay, Anita (Kevin) Sluga and Wayne Thomas, and spouse of the late Eric "Sharkie" Thomas, Karen Thomas.
Proud Grammie of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Twila was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Arthur Thomas, her siblings Dorothy and Willard, and her son by marriage Eric "Sharkie" Arthur Thomas.
There will be no services at this time, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the SPCA or Keystone s.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Twila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -