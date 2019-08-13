|
EMPORIUM - Unique Jamall Close, stillborn, of Emporium, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Penn Highlands Elk, St. Marys.
He was the beloved son of Darelle Jamall Close, Ridgway and Courtney Lynn Weaver Daniels, South Mountain Road, Emporium.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by half brothers, JaCory and RaShawn Close and a half sister, Tina Close; maternal grandparents, Joe and Sara Weaver Winslow of Emporium; maternal grandfather, Andrew Kolash in Texas; paternal grandfather, Warren VanAlstyne Jr. of Ridgway; maternal great-grandfather, Tom Weaver of Sykesville; maternal great-grandmother, Donna Kamats of DuBois; paternal great-grandmother, Shelia VanAlstyne; paternal great-grandfather, Clarence Close; maternal great-great-grandmother, Edna Kamats of Emporium; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-great-grandfather, Paul Kamats; and maternal great-great-grandparents, Tom and Marge Weaver.
There will be no public visitation and service.
Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
