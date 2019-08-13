Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Funeral Home
207 East 4th Street
Emporium, PA 15834
(814) 486-0369
Resources
More Obituaries for Unique Close
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Unique Close

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Unique Close Obituary
EMPORIUM - Unique Jamall Close, stillborn, of Emporium, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Penn Highlands Elk, St. Marys.
He was the beloved son of Darelle Jamall Close, Ridgway and Courtney Lynn Weaver Daniels, South Mountain Road, Emporium.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by half brothers, JaCory and RaShawn Close and a half sister, Tina Close; maternal grandparents, Joe and Sara Weaver Winslow of Emporium; maternal grandfather, Andrew Kolash in Texas; paternal grandfather, Warren VanAlstyne Jr. of Ridgway; maternal great-grandfather, Tom Weaver of Sykesville; maternal great-grandmother, Donna Kamats of DuBois; paternal great-grandmother, Shelia VanAlstyne; paternal great-grandfather, Clarence Close; maternal great-great-grandmother, Edna Kamats of Emporium; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-great-grandfather, Paul Kamats; and maternal great-great-grandparents, Tom and Marge Weaver.
There will be no public visitation and service.
Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Unique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now