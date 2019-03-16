Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ERIE - Valarie K. Jackson, a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and friend, passed away suddenly on Thursday (March 14, 2019) at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Val was born Sept. 21, 1969, in Olean, N.Y., the daughter of Kim Iver and Linda Frison Jackson. She graduated from Port Allegany High School in 1987, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and excelled in basketball, track, volleyball and swimming.

She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and continued her education, earning two master's degrees in exercise physiology and kinesiology from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Throughout her career, Val played a vital role in helping innumerable patients with heart disease to transform their lives, beginning in the Cardiac Rehab department of Bradford Hospital. She later served as director of regional cardiology for UPMC Hamot, helping to ensure that people living in rural communities had access to quality cardiac care. She was also instrumental in starting a telemedicine program to support that regional care.

More recently, Val dedicated her dynamic leadership capabilities to top roles in area health administration. She served as acting chief operating officer at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, N.Y., leading that hospital's operational turnaround. She also served as vice president and executive director of UPMC Cole in Coudersport, continuing her mission to improve rural community care.

Val was recently named president of Westfield Memorial Hospital, part of the Allegheny Health Network, in Westfield, N.Y.

Val passion for music was evident in her role as the female lead vocalist - and a shining presence - in Erie's Man's Room Band. She loved taking a break from her busy life to relax on cruises and warm vacations or walk the trails with her husband and her dogs, Maverick, Goose, and Ruger.

Val deeply loved, and was deeply loved by, countless friends and coworkers.

Val is survived by her parents, Kim and Linda Jackson of Port Allegany; her brother, Brent (Lynne) Jackson of Bradford; her husband, Gary Maras of Fairview; her uncles, James (Deb) Frison and Bradley (Heidi) Frison; her aunt, Mary Beth Frison; her great aunts, Mary Lou Rich and Pauline Miller, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Iver and Iva Jackson, her maternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Frison, her uncles Ricky Jackson and Steve Frison, and two great uncles, Donald Miller and William Rich.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family asks that if you would like to be part of the celebration, please submit your contact information to Gary at 7855 Ruhl Rd. Fairview, PA 16415 or by email at

4216 Sterrettania Road

Erie , PA 16506

