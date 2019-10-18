|
|
Valrie L. Murphy, 87, of 217 Interstate Parkway, Bradford, passed away Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at The Bradford Manor.
Born April 3, 1932, in Sheffield, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Bessie Slocum Knapp.
Valrie was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School.
On May 29, 1953 in St. Francis Church, she married the late Frederick J. "Murph" Murphy, who passed away June 22, 2016.
She was formerly employed at Dresser Manufacturing and Zippo Manufacturing.
Surviving are three daughters, Lynn Wycoff of Weekie Watchie, Fla., Molly Barbour of Ruther Glen, Va., and Patti Murphy of Bradford; one son, Michael (Linda) Murphy of Conneaut, Ohio; one sister, Marie Perry of Warren; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one niece.
There will be no public services. A private service will be held at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St. Bradford, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of the St. Bernard Church officiating. Burial and committal services will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, Shrine Hospital in Erie, or .
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019