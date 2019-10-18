Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Resources
More Obituaries for Valrie Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valrie Murphy


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valrie Murphy Obituary
Valrie L. Murphy, 87, of 217 Interstate Parkway, Bradford, passed away Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at The Bradford Manor.
Born April 3, 1932, in Sheffield, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Bessie Slocum Knapp.
Valrie was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School.
On May 29, 1953 in St. Francis Church, she married the late Frederick J. "Murph" Murphy, who passed away June 22, 2016.
She was formerly employed at Dresser Manufacturing and Zippo Manufacturing.
Surviving are three daughters, Lynn Wycoff of Weekie Watchie, Fla., Molly Barbour of Ruther Glen, Va., and Patti Murphy of Bradford; one son, Michael (Linda) Murphy of Conneaut, Ohio; one sister, Marie Perry of Warren; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one niece.
There will be no public services. A private service will be held at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St. Bradford, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate of the St. Bernard Church officiating. Burial and committal services will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, Shrine Hospital in Erie, or .
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now