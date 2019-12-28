|
ST. MARYS - Veronica M. Jeselnick, 100, of Elk Towers, St. Marys, PA, went to heaven Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Elk Haven Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
Born Nov. 28, 1919, in Brooklyn, NY, "Ronnie" was the last of two sisters and four brothers: Marie, Josephine, Joseph, George, Peter and Rudy. Veronica left school at age 15 to help the family income. She worked at a convent on weekends where she earned 50 cents per session.
In young adulthood, Veronica worked in a bank in Manhattan and a defense factory during WWII. She is remembered as a feisty, amiable lady with a sharp wit and a ready smile. She loved card games "California" and "5 Card Bingo" that she played with sons and friends at Elk Towers, her home for 32 years. Ronnie was cherished by many residents. In recent years, she'd yell out "Come in, come in!" from her wheelchair or couch. Loyal neighbors Diane, Joan, Rosemary, MaryAnn and Theresa often visited.
After the war, Veronica married John S. Jeselnick in 1946 in Brooklyn and lived in Somerville, New Jersey where they had five boys. In 1958, John left the Ford plant and moved the family to St. Marys, his hometown. In 1961, their sixth son, Gregg, was born.
Veronica stayed home to raise six boys. In her 40's, she worked as a Green Thumb nutrition aide and in ECC's kitchen. John fondly recalls her making hearty dinners before the sons' HS games. Veronica was very opinionated on cooking and cleaning. She meticulously kept a gourmet spice cabinet and handwritten recipes and often watched chef shows. She insisted on beefy chili, as her CN aides know.
Ronnie was preceded in death by her husband, John S. and two sons, Francis J. and Robert G. Surviving are sons John G. (Kathy) of Eldred; Michael G. of St. Marys; Gerald of Rossiter, and Gregg (Renee) of Littleton, CO; and two grandchildren, Jared Jeselnick of Colorado and Michelle Culbert of Florida.
Veronica's expertise as a baker is highly renowned throughout her family and friends. An incredible walnut bread or "baboulasie" is the family favorite. Over 70 years her sons and relatives anticipated this holiday treat; sons continue the tradition. Ronnie's baking won several ribbons at the Elk County Fair. One of her favorite phrases is "What do you got to go with that coffee?"
Although Veronica never drove a car, she enjoyed traveling to see her youngest son's family in Denver and trips to NJ. In early 2000s she rode Amtrak, flew to Denver and rode the bus to Olean, NY to visit John and Kathy in Eldred. She accidentally fell in 2012, breaking her left hip. After surgery in Olean the surgeon jovially told her to "stay out of Olean."
When Veronica reached her 90's, her family honored several birthdays at Gunners Restaurant with dinner parties. She was always thrilled to see her sons, grandson, local nieces, three NJ nephews and a niece and their children. Her recent 100th birthday parties were beautiful events in her life. At the zenith of her life, she was determined to enjoy people.
A Mass of celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Church, Center Street, St. Marys, with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc. 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020