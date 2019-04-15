Veronika Miketish, 75, of Gifford, passed away with her loving family by her side Saturday (April 13, 2019) at Buffalo (N.Y.) General Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronika Miketish.
Born Jan. 27, 1944, in Ceschin, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Johann and Maria Srcrupak Aniol. During the Cold War her family was forced to leave Poland and was uprooted to Munich, Germany, where she attended high school.
On April 3, 1968, in Munich, Germany, she married Robert D. Miketish, who survives.
Prior to her marriage she worked at AGFA camera factory and was a seamstress designing and making clothing for others. She came to the United States after her marriage and worked at AirCo Speer, Case Cutlery, and retired from Zippo Manufacturing.
She loved to garden, play bingo, go to the casino, but most especially enjoyed time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She enjoyed the company of her beloved dachshunds, Mickey and Heidi.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Robert of 51 years, are two daughters, Rhonda (Mike Roller) Miketish of Gifford and Natalie (Angelo Fuqua) Miketish-Brown of Gifford; two sons, Robert J. (Dawn) Miketish of Gifford and Mark (Sarah Zalwsky) Miketish of Olean, N.Y.; two brothers, Carl Aniol and Adam Aniol, both of Munich. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Oma," Tyler, Codi, Nathan, Kyleigh, Robbie, Mason, Mark, Marina, Manoah, Mia, Jasiah and Nia; two great-grandchildren, Brysen and Kendyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. At 6 p.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Stanley Swacha, senior associate of St. Bernard Church, officiating.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, PA 16732.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 15, 2019