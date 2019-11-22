|
|
Vicki L. Boser, 56, of 15 Clark Drive, Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Born March 24, 1963 in Bradford, she was a daughter of Nancy Meyers Tanner of Bradford and the late Donald Tanner.
She was a 1981 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School.
On June 24, 2000, in Bradford, she married Jeffery L. Boser, who survives.
Vicki owned and operated Stop in Go Video for many years and later worked in the cafeteria at Bradford High School, and at the Custer City Drive-in.
She was a member and Past Madam President of the Bradford Eagles Club Auxiliary and loved participating in the Pink Pumpkin Project in Olean, N.Y.
Vicki enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her children.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are two sons, Matthew (Crystal Himes) Kline, and Evan Kline; four daughters, Molly Boser, Katie (Brian Chapman) Boser, all of Bradford, and Jessica Northeimer of Coudersport, an "adopted daughter" Karlie Deming of Bradford; one sister, Donna (Jeffrey) Banicki of East Liverpool, Ohio; four grandchildren, Holden Chapman, Oliver Chapman, Holden Himes, and Makenzie Northeimer; one niece, Rozanne Banicki; and one nephew, Gary Banicki.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at the Bradford Eagles Club, 49 E. Main St, Bradford, Pa for a celebration of Vicki's life.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials if desired may be made to The Pink Pumpkin Project, 301 North Union Street, Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or the Kids and Cancer Benefit, P.O. Box 1299, Bradford, PA, 16701
Please keep everyone that is going through this terrible disease in your prayers and hearts.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019