KANE - Vicki Streit, 68, of 117 Niver Road in Kane, died Tuesday morning (April 14, 2020) at UPMC-Hamot surrounded by her loving children.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1952, in Kane, the daughter of Leona O'Donnell Dalton and the late Clair Dalton. On Feb. 7, 1970, in Kane, she married Roger Streit, who survives. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Vicki had worked for several years at the Temple Pharmacy and the Dollar General in Kane where she was well known for her kind and caring personality. She enjoyed art and her homemade cards were loved by all. Vicki also enjoyed getting together with her Class of '69 classmates and her family from near and far.
She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Tammy Walker of Ridgway and Kim Streit of Coraopolis; one son, Scott (Trina) Streit of Bellevue; one grandson, Alex Walker; two granddaughters, Samantha and Kaylee Walker; a son-in-law, Al Walker of Kane; one brother, Steve (Susan Freer) Dalton of Smethport; two sisters, Sharon (Ron) Morse and Sandy (Globe) Johnson, both of Kane; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father and several in-laws, including her sister-in-law, Nita Dalton.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a , the family, or St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane.
Online condolences can be made at www.cummingsfh.com.
The Cummings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020