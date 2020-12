Or Copy this URL to Share

ELDRED - Vicky Cochran, who passed away on Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) and whose obit was published Wednesday, Dec. 02, 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions the family has decided not to hold public services at this time.

A private service will be held at a later date by the family.

