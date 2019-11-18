|
Victor Anthony Longo, 74, of 161 Pleasant St., Bradford, passed away Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) at Buffalo General Medical Center, in Buffalo N.Y.
Born Dec. 6,1944 in Kane, he was a son of the late Gerald and Parma Bifano Longo.
He was a 1963 graduate of Bradford High School, where he participated in track and field and held records in the throwing events.
On June 21, 1969, in St. Bernard Church he married Ann D. Ekas Longo, who survives.
Vic was employed as a licensed insurance agent locally and held several other jobs until joining the staff at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 1981. He worked at the Richard McDowell Sports Complex as a facilities maintenance man until he retired in 2007.
He was a member of St. Bernard Church, LaStella Lodge, Bradford Jaycee's, the Owls Sports Boosters, and past President of the Bradford Wrestling Club, and was the Union Steward at UPB.
Vic was awarded the Golden Panther Award in 1997 by the Student Athletic Advisory Board, and he was inducted into the UPB Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Surviving in addition to his wife Ann of 50 years are two daughters, Becky (Jay) McLaughlin of Bradford and Mary Beth Garvin of Olean, N.Y.; one son, Steven (Melissa) Longo of Bradford; one son-in-law, Eric Garvin of Olean, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Sophia Garvin, Maxwell Garvin, and Kara Longo; two sisters, Grace Bonfilio of Bradford and Carole Harris of New Hope; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Wednesday (Nov.20, 2019) from noon to 1 p.m. in St. Bernard Church. At 1 p.m. a Celebration of Life will be held with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Athletic Department, 300 Campus Drive, Bradford PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019