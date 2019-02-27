Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Luce Jr.. View Sign

WARREN - Victor M. Luce Jr., 50, of Jamestown, N.Y.. and formerly of Warren, died on Saturday evening (Feb. 24, 2019) as the result of a car-truck accident.

He was born Nov. 23, 1968, in Warren. He was the son of Victor M. Luce Sr. of Bradford, and Marie Wagner of Hickory, N.C.

Victor was a resident of Jamestown, N.Y., for the past few years and was formerly of Philadelphia and Reading. He was a 1986 graduate of Sheffield High School. He was employed as a laborer in metal foundry industries for 15 years and was currently employed as a distributor for Bear Tracks Distribution. Victor was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and will be remembered for his love of family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ann Mooney whom he has been with for 27 years, his five children, Alasya Luce, Elizabeth Sabatino, Natasha Luce, Stephanie Luce, Victor Luce III; his siblings, Sean Luce Sr., Crystal (Bobby) Triplett, April Jones, William Smead Jr., Donald (Anita) Jones, Edgar (Tracy) Jones, Richard Jones, Alan (Sonya) Jones, Nancy (Mark) Wiemken; six grandchildren, Sherry, Isaac, Aliss, Lilly, Shawn and Ruby; stepmother, Gloria Luce of Bradford; stepfather, William Smead Sr of Sheffield; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ron & Alice Young; two brothers, Garland Dale Haines Jr. and Rodney "Bucky" Buckwalter; aunt and uncle, Sherry and Garland Dale Haines.

Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc., 304 East St., Warren, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday with Capt. Sandra Stitzinger, of the Warren



