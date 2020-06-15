Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTVILLE, NY – Victor Marvin, 66, of Portville, NY, died Sunday (June 14, 2020) in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Port Allegany, PA, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.



