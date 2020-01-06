Home

Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
Eldred, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic
Sartwell, NY
Vida Brennan Obituary
ELDRED - Vida P. Brennan, 88, of Newell Creek Road, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center following a long illness.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, on Tuesday from 3 until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the St. Mary's Catholic, Sartwell at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and a complete obituary will be in the Tuesday edition of the paper.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
