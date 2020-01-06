|
ELDRED - Vida P. Brennan, 88, of Newell Creek Road, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center following a long illness.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, on Tuesday from 3 until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the St. Mary's Catholic, Sartwell at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and a complete obituary will be in the Tuesday edition of the paper.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020