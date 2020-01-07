|
ELDRED -Vida P. Brennan, 88, of Newell Creek Road, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center following a long illness.
Born on March 21, 1931, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Leon and Lila Main Hultz. On Jan. 13, 1951, in the St. Raphael Church in Eldred, she married Thomas R. Brennan, who passed away on April 20, 2003.
Vida was a 1949 graduate of Port Allegany High School and had resided in Newell Creek since 1951. She had been employed at the Cameo Doll Factory in Port Allegany, Kresge Department Store in Olean, N.Y., and later at the Glendorn Resort in Bradford as a cook. For many years she operated a catering service at her home.
Vida was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sartwell, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and where she had taught religious education. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and other craft projects, cooking and sitting outside on her swing.
Surviving are one son, Ricky Brennan at home, two daughters, Judy (Ken) Kio and Donna (Gary) Hobbs, both of Eldred; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois (Charles) Olmstead of Port Allegany; and a sister-in-law, Joann Crowley of Turtlepoint.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Brennan in 1970, and a brother, Marion Hultz.
Friends may call today at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred from 3 until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary's Church in Sartwell with the Rev. Thomas Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Church.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020