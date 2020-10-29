1/
Virginia Lawrence
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. - Mrs. Virginia "Jean" Himes Lawrence, 93, passed away on Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at Peak Resources in Cherryville.
Mrs. Lawrence was born on March 18, 1927, in Elk County, Pa., a daughter of the late Earl Himes and Mamie Hayes Himes. She was a homemaker and a member of Mary's Grove United Methodist Church in Kings Mountain.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Willard Lawrence; a son, Marvin Lawrence; five brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Leonard (Marty) Lawrence of Kings Mountain; Charles (Kristy) Lawrence of Monroe; a daughter, Winnie (William Ripley) Keech of Iron Station; daughter-in-law, Lyn Lawrence of Matthews; a sister, Delores Kinney of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Jodi (Randy) Jennings, Mike (Deanna) Lawrence, Jason (Kati) Lawrence, Jonni Jo (Nathan) Carothers, Holly (Jacob) Whitfield, Jeannie (Collin) Putnam, Charles Edward (Emelia) Lawrence, Britany Snipes, Christian (Kayla) Lawrence; 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lawrence will lie in state from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Gerald Ramsey officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28053; or to the donor's choice.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Lawrence.

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Lying in State
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mary's Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service
405 N. Dixie St.
Cherryville, NC 28021
(704) 445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
