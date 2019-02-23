KANE - Walter E. Kellar, 83, of Spruce Avenue in Kane and a lifelong resident of Kane, died Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) at the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.
Born March 31, 1935, in James City, he was the son of George and Nellie Witek Kellar. On Feb. 24, 1991, he married Linda K. Swedenhjelm, who survives.
Walt graduated from Kane Area Schools in 1953 and joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He belonged to the BPO Elks #329 in Kane, where he was a former Exalted Ruler; the Kane Lions Club, the Kane Area Little League, for which he was developmental in the creation of the Flickerwood baseball fields, and was a purchasing agent for Allegheny Bradford Corp.- TopLine in Lewis Run for 37 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, David (Bonnie) Kellar and Stephen (Lori) Kellar, both of Denver, Colo.; a stepson, John (Nancy) Rezzelle of Kane; a stepdaughter, Holly (James Huckabone) Rezzelle Crowley of Mount Jewett; and grandchildren Carson, Krista, Kane and Victoria Kellar, Connor and Jenny Crowley and Alex Rezzelle.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by sisters Victoria Fitzgerald, Josephine Kellar, Helen Rolfe, Genevieve Burns, Leona Kellar and Charlotte Lyte.
A Celebration of Walt's Life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Kane in the near future, and will be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Food Pantry, P.O. Box 744, or to the Kane Area Little League, c/o James C. Vito, 32 N. Tionesta Ave., both in Kane, PA 16735.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era on Feb. 23, 2019