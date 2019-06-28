Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Miller. View Sign Service Information Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. 2 Bank Street Smethport , PA 16749 (814)-887-5565 Send Flowers Obituary



SMETHPORT -Walter F. "Walt" Miller, 53, of Smethport, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday (June 25, 2019) in the Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford.

He was born June 7, 1966 in Sacramento, Calif., a son of Harold Walter and Juanita M. Sturdevant Miller.

Walt was a graduate of Smethport High School and attended Triangle Tech, where he became a certified welder. He went in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years, serving during Operation Desert Storm.

Walt held various positions of employment over the years, and had last worked at Keystone Tool & Die of Weston Mills, N.Y.

Walt was a member of the Norwich Township Fire Department of Crosby, was a past member of the American Legion John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, was a past member of the Smethport VFW, and was active in shooting pool in several pool leagues over the years. Walt also helped work at the McKean County Fair Raceway over the years, volunteering his time.

In addition to his mother, Juanita Bisnett of Crosby, Walt is survived by his companion, Susan Clark of Smethport; two sons, Richard M. Norris of Warren and Andrew F. Miller of Smethport; two daughters, Kimberly Sherwood of Port Allegany, and Katelyn M. Miller of Coudersport; seven grandchildren; two brothers: Jack A Darrin Jr. of East Smethport and Gregory Bisnett in Georgia; four sisters: Janice (Rick) Stanton of Portville, N.Y., Venessa (Josh) Watson of Rew, Jeanne (Larry) Curtin in Florida and Michelle (William) Kendrick in Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his companion's daughters, Julie (John) Amon of Mercer and Shawna (Corey) Clark of Smethport.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Miller, and two brothers, Jeffrey and Donald Bisnett.

There will be no visitation or funeral services.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Norwich Twp. Fire Dept. of Crosby or a . Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

