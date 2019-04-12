Walter H. Wheaton, 86, of Bradford, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away Sunday (April 7, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born June 20, 1932, in Pavilion, N.Y., he was a son of the late John B. and Paula Melhenbacher Wheaton. He was a 1951 graduate of Olean High School.
On June 4, 1955, in Scranton, he married Betty K. Kahler Wheaton, who survives.
On April 11, 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on April 10, 1956.
After returning from the service, he worked at Dresser-Rand in Olean and Hysol. In 1987, he and his wife moved to Murrells Inlet, S.C. He worked at Burlington Outlets, until he retired. In 2017, he returned to Bradford to reside near his family.
Walter was an avid gardener and golfer. He was a former member of Birch Run Country Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife Betty of 63 years are two sons, Richard L. (wife Kay Unverdorben) Wheaton of Bradford and David (wife Carrie Van Winkle) Wheaton of Garden City, S.C.; one granddaughter; Lynzy Wheaton (fiance Kevin Caldwell) of Chantilly, Va.; one sister, Shirley Hale of Hinsdale, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Brenda Reidel.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. April 18 in the Grace Lutheran Church, where at 11 a.m., a memorial service will be held with the Rev. Gerard leFebre, interim pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, officiating.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18, 2019