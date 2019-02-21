Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Livak. View Sign

Wanda Irons Livak, 86, of 4046 Erie St., Salamanca, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) peacefully at Absolute Care in Allegany, N.Y.

Born Sept. 6, 1932, in Rixford, she was a daughter of the late William and Catherine Fitzgerald Irons. She was a 1950 graduate of Otto Township High School.

On April 27, 1957, in Eldred, she married Anthony S. Livak, who died Aug. 7, 2000.

She was a member of Holy Cross Church of Salamanca, and frequently enjoyed her visits to the Seneca Allegany Casino to play the One Arm Bandits. She was an avid bowler in the 1960s, winning the Salamanca Women's Seagram Bowling Tournament. She enjoyed watching golf and Buffalo Bills football with her dog Merkey by her side.

Wanda was employed as a secretary at the Bradford Area School District for Superintendent, Mr. Floyd C. Fretz. She later worked as a secretary for her brother-in-law at George Gigliotti Builders for over 30 years.

Surviving are four sons, Jay (Debbie) Livak of Glenwood, Md., Jeff (Debra) Livak of Boise, Idaho, James Livak of Dewittville, N.Y., and Jon Livak of Spring Hill, Fla.; three grandchildren, Brittany Livak, Matthew Livak and Jake Livak; two sisters, Ruth Boyle and Ella "Beth" (Robert) Kaczmarek, both of Duke Center; and one brother, James (Hootie) Irons of Rixford; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Lou Gigliotti and Isie Iona "Peg" Irons; and six brothers, William Irons, Rex Irons, Gordon Irons, Gilbert Irons, legendary fastpitch and Cattaraugus County Hall of Famer Thomas Irons, and Francis Fitzgerald.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., Bradford; at 1 p.m. funeral service will be held with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Burial will be in Grimes Cemetery in Port Allegany.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

