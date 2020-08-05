SMETHPORT - Ward H. Fitzsimmons, 83, of Smethport, passed away unexpectedly Friday (July 31, 2020) at his residence.
He was born Oct. 29, 1936 in Port Allegany, a son of Durward and Gertrude M. Razey Fitzsimmons. On Aug. 31, 1968, in Hazel Hurst, he married Carolyn M. McClelland, who survives.
Mr. Fitzsimmons was a 1957 graduate of Port Allegany High School.
He was employed at Viko of Eldred as a supervisor for many years and then was employed by Bryner Properties of Bradford.
He was a member of the Crosby United Methodist Church, a deputy with the Port Allegany Police and Special Police, Treasurer of the Viko Credit Union, and a Licensed Amateur Radio Operator. He loved helping people, wood-working, and visiting with family and friends - things he continued to do all through retirement. His generosity, kindness, and thoughtfulness and the way he reached out to those in need will be missed the most.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Ward is survived by: one son, Michael (Lisa) Fitzsimmons of Warren; two stepdaughters, Kathy A. Burkett of Franklin, and Jeanne L. Knisely of Roaring Springs; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Kathleen) Fitzsimmons of Cyclone; one sister, Evelyn Dunkle of Crosby and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ward was preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Marilyn Hummel, and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held privately with the family. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley, with the Rev. Rob Hernan, Pastor of the Crosby United Methodist Church, officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701, or the Crosby United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.