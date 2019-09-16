|
Warren L. Gourley, 59, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
He was born on May 16, 1960, in Delaware, Ohio, a son of the late David and Doris Rayburn Gourley.
He was a 1978 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
He was a member of the Italian American Progressive Club, Bradford. He was the singer, songwriter and cofounder of the local band "Barfly"; where he was the lead guitarist and lead vocals. Warren was an avid hunter and fisherman. When he was younger he was a talented football player who received many awards and trophies. The most important thing in his life was spending time with his family and friends, and anyone that knew him knows that he had an outgoing personality and was always the life of the party.
He was employed by the former Gourley Electric & Heating and later as a self-employed subcontractor who worked with various local contractors.
He is survived by one son, Lee Gourley of Bradford; two brothers, Jimmy (Cheri) Gourley of Bradford and Randy (Jill) Gourley of Bradford; two half-brothers, Wayne (Stephanie) Gourley in Florida and David (Barbara) Gourley in Florida; a former wife and longtime love, Lisa Pascarella of Bradford; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Gourley.
A celebration of Warren's life will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019