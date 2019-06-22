Warren L. "Bud" Mong Jr., 85, of South Kendall Avenue, Bradford, formally of Muskegon, Mich., passed away Thursday (June 20, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Sept. 18, 1933, in Shippenville, he was the son of the late Warren L and Dorothy Virginia Johnson Mong Sr.
Bud attended Bradford area schools. On Feb. 15, 1951, he enlisted with the United States Marine Corps, and served until his honorable discharge on Feb. 14, 1954.
On Nov. 8, 1958, in Bradford, he married Elaine C. Jones Mong who passed away Dec. 9, 1995.
Bud worked for Dresser Clark in Olean, N.Y., Bovaird & Seyfang in Bradford, and moved to White Pigeon, Mich., and was employed for Coachman Industry and Travel Equipment Company, where he retired as product engineer in 1985. In his retirement he worked as rural route carrier for Three Rivers Post Office, retiring again in 1989.
Surviving are two sons, Joel F. (Susan) Mong of Bradford and Jonathan L (Tina) Mong of Three Rivers, Mich.; one daughter-in-law, Tina Mong of White Pigeon, Mich.; one sister, Audrey P. Gilligan of Bradford; three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son, Warren " Corky" Mong III, and three sisters.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. W. LeRoy Beckes, retired Presbyterian minister, officiating. Entombment will be in Willow Dale Cemetery. Members of the American Legion Post 108 Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the .
Published in The Bradford Era on June 22, 2019