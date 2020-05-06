Warren O. Roll, 88, of 554 Interstate Parkway, Bradford, passed away Monday (May 4, 2020) surrounded by his wife and two children by his side.
Born Nov. 5, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Frank O. and Sarah M. Parker Roll.
Warren was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School.
On May 18, 1957, at Nebo Church in Mount Jewett, he married Janet C. Wilcox Roll, who survives.
He attended Penn State University. He enlisted in the United States Army on Oct. 20, 1952. He served in Korea for one year and three months and was honorably discharged on Oct. 19, 1955.
Warren returned from the service and worked at Owens-Illinois, Nekoosa, and retired from Georgia Pacific as a Purchasing Agent after 35 years
Warren was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Evangelical Church, a member of Masonic Lodge 334 F&AM, Coudersport Consistory, Zem Zem Shrine of Erie, member and past President of McKean County Shrine, member and past Monarch of Orak Grotto. In 1980 he received his Professional Purchasers Agent Certificate and he was past President of the Purchasing Management Association of Northwest Pennsylvania. He served on the Professional Relations Board and Auditor for Foster Township.
He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Penn State Football, and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jan, of 62 years are one daughter, Julie B. (Danny Wood) Pitts of Austin, Texas; one son, Daniel O. (Carol) Roll of Ormond Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Kipp O. T. Roll, Dr. Carley R. Pitts and Keegan B. Pitts; one sister-in-law, Ethel Roll; one nephew, Donald Roll; and one niece, Brenda Beagle.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard F. Roll.
There will be no public visitation at this time. Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Warren at a later date and time to be announced.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family with Rev. Thomas Pierotti, Pastor, officiating, followed by Military Honor's in Mount Nebo Cemetery in Mount Jewett.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Shriners Hospital 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie PA 16505, or Emanuel Lutheran Church 152 Seaward Avenue, Bradford PA 16701, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
There will be no public visitation at this time. Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Warren at a later date and time to be announced.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family with Rev. Thomas Pierotti, Pastor, officiating, followed by Military Honor's in Mount Nebo Cemetery in Mount Jewett.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Shriners Hospital 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie PA 16505, or Emanuel Lutheran Church 152 Seaward Avenue, Bradford PA 16701, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2020.