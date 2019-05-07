Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Foust. View Sign Service Information Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home 118 South Union St. Shinglehouse , PA 16748 (814)-697-6570 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Eulalia Catholic Church Coudersport , NY View Map Memorial Mass 12:00 PM St. Eulalia Catholic Church Coudersport , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COUDERSPORT - Wayne F. Foust, 83, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday (May 5, 2019) in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab Unit, Coudersport, after a lengthy illness.

Born on Thursday, Aug. 29, 1935, in Coudersport, he was a son of Harry and Goldena McCracken Foust. On July 20, 1957, in St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport, he married Virginia A. "Ginny" Timpano, who survives.

Wayne was a graduate of Coudersport High School. He honorably served in the

For 45 years, Mr. Foust was employed as a mechanic by the former Pittsburgh Corning Corp. in Port Allegany. After his retirement, he worked at his son-in-law's farm, Highland Farms, in Coudersport, and also at his son's detail shop, Tim's Car Cleaning in Coudersport.

Wayne was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport and a member of American Legion Post #192 in Coudersport. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, boat, and volunteer at the parish fish fries at St. Eulalia Catholic Church. He loved to cook and was always repairing and building things for his family. His greatest love was his family. The light of his life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years; three sons, Mark J. Foust, Timothy W. (Rose) Foust, and Dr. Terrance L. "Terry" (Ami) Foust, all of Coudersport; a daughter, Carrie A. (Ryan) Ruter of Coudersport; eight grandchildren, Adam W. (Christina) Foust, Eric J. Foust, Logan F. Ruter, Emilee A. Ruter, Sophia J. Foust, Gabriel W. Foust, Ellianna G. Foust, and Charlotte A. Foust; two stepgrandchildren, Chad Zengerle and Ashley Zengerle; two brothers, Joseph (Sandy) Foust and John (Lana) Foust, both of Coudersport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by four brothers, Edward Foust, Thomas Foust, Walter Foust, and Harry Foust; and a sister, Verna Sevinsky.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the gathering space at St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A memorial mass will follow at noon on Friday in the church with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport.

Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Wayne's name to St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple Street, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Cole Foundation, attention Andrea Streich, for the Patient Activity Fund of the Skilled Nursing and Rehab Unit, 1001 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.

Wayne's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences, share a fond memory, or view a video tribute of Wayne, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com



