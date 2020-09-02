1/
Wayne Holmes
1946 - 2020
KANE - Wayne Lee Holmes, 74, formerly of 104 S. Fraley St. in Kane, died Sunday morning (Aug. 30, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where he resided for the past few years.
Born Jan. 22, 1946, in Kane, he was the son of Richard W. and Alma L. Berggren Holmes.
"Lee," as he was known, graduated from Kane Area Schools with the class of 1963 and served two years in the U.S. Army, some of it in Vietnam. He then worked for the family businesses, Holmes Poster Advertising and the Family Drive-In Theater.
Methodist in faith, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. His grandfather Red Berggren was a big influence in Lee's life and he spent much time with him.
Lee fought a long, hard battle with muscular dystrophy.
Surviving are a sister Ann (Wayne) Chapman of Kane; two sisters-in-law, Mary Holmes of Kane and Beverly Holmes of Bradford; plus several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by brothers John, Fred and Gary Holmes; and a sister, Linda Haight.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., or to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Dr., both in Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
SEP
2
Service
12:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
