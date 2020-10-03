1/1
Wayne MacDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Wayne Ellis MacDonald, born March 14, 1940 in Port Allegany, Pa., passed away at the age of 80 on Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife Catherine of 56 years.
The son of the late Weldon and Eloise MacDonald passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family.
In addition to his wife, Catherine, he is survived by four children: Alan of San Antonio, Texas; Jeanette Orlando (John) of Erie, Pa; Curtis (LeAnna) of San Antonio, Texas; Maria Reap of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and six grandchildren, John II, Madeline, Joelle, Ivan, Jeremiah and Grace. He is also survived by five siblings, Karen Gleason, Lowell (Darlene), Roger, Curtis (Mary) and Alan (Candy).
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Dick Gleason and sister-in-law Betty MacDonald.
Wayne worked in the accounting department of Owens-Illinois, was co-owner of Gleason Distributing and subsidiary business of Bradford Pepsi, which was later converted into Kinzua Vending. He later became a Shaklee distributor. He was a public address announcer for Bradford High and a color commentator on WESB Radio for sporting events of Bradford High, Bradford Central Christian, and UPB basketball.
He enjoyed playing bridge and handball for over 50 years. He was also an avid sports enthusiast for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Browns, Penn State Nittany Lions and San Antonio Spurs. He regularly attended Oak Hills Church where he enjoyed listening to the messages of God.
He had been a blood donor since 1977 and enjoyed giving away Christian t-shirts. He was a real "people person" and enjoyed meeting and getting to know people. He had a great memory for names and faces, and was a great facilitator.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CARE for Children in Bradford, PA or a charity of choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
We have known Wayne for about 10 years. We met he and Catherine at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio Tx. We had many wonderful times together in those 10 years. He and Catherine were a real blessing to both Karen and I. We will really miss his wonderful smile and his loving spirit of God our Father.
Robert & Karen FULLING
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved