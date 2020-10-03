SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Wayne Ellis MacDonald, born March 14, 1940 in Port Allegany, Pa., passed away at the age of 80 on Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife Catherine of 56 years.
The son of the late Weldon and Eloise MacDonald passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family.
In addition to his wife, Catherine, he is survived by four children: Alan of San Antonio, Texas; Jeanette Orlando (John) of Erie, Pa; Curtis (LeAnna) of San Antonio, Texas; Maria Reap of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and six grandchildren, John II, Madeline, Joelle, Ivan, Jeremiah and Grace. He is also survived by five siblings, Karen Gleason, Lowell (Darlene), Roger, Curtis (Mary) and Alan (Candy).
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Dick Gleason and sister-in-law Betty MacDonald.
Wayne worked in the accounting department of Owens-Illinois, was co-owner of Gleason Distributing and subsidiary business of Bradford Pepsi, which was later converted into Kinzua Vending. He later became a Shaklee distributor. He was a public address announcer for Bradford High and a color commentator on WESB Radio for sporting events of Bradford High, Bradford Central Christian, and UPB basketball.
He enjoyed playing bridge and handball for over 50 years. He was also an avid sports enthusiast for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Browns, Penn State Nittany Lions and San Antonio Spurs. He regularly attended Oak Hills Church where he enjoyed listening to the messages of God.
He had been a blood donor since 1977 and enjoyed giving away Christian t-shirts. He was a real "people person" and enjoyed meeting and getting to know people. He had a great memory for names and faces, and was a great facilitator.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CARE for Children in Bradford, PA or a charity of choice
.