Wayne MacDonald
1940 - 2020
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Wayne Ellis MacDonald, born March 14, 1940 in Port Allegany, Pa., passed away at the age of 80 on Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife Catherine of 56 years.
The son of the late Weldon and Eloise MacDonald passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family.
In addition to his wife, Catherine, he is survived by four children: Alan of San Antonio, Texas; Jeanette Orlando (John) of Erie, Pa; Curtis (LeAnna) of San Antonio, Texas; Maria Reap of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and six grandchildren, John II, Madeline, Joelle, Ivan, Jeremiah and Grace. He is also survived by five siblings, Karen Gleason, Lowell (Darlene), Roger, Curtis (Mary) and Alan (Candy).
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Dick Gleason and sister-in-law Betty MacDonald.
Wayne worked in the accounting department of Owens-Illinois, was co-owner of Gleason Distributing and subsidiary business of Bradford Pepsi, which was later converted into Kinzua Vending. He later became a Shaklee distributor. He was a public address announcer for Bradford High and a color commentator on WESB Radio for sporting events of Bradford High, Bradford Central Christian, and UPB basketball.
He enjoyed playing bridge and handball for over 50 years. He was also an avid sports enthusiast for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Browns, Penn State Nittany Lions and San Antonio Spurs. He regularly attended Oak Hills Church where he enjoyed listening to the messages of God.
He had been a blood donor since 1977 and enjoyed giving away Christian t-shirts. He was a real "people person" and enjoyed meeting and getting to know people. He had a great memory for names and faces, and was a great facilitator.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CARE for Children in Bradford, PA or a charity of choice.


Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger-Saenz Mortuary Services - San Antonio
6614 S Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78214
210-924-4137
October 3, 2020
Dear Family,
My husband Pat Slike and my brother Harold (Butch) Brocklehurst were classmates of Waynes in high school. My parents were also friends of his parents. We all want to send our love and sympathy to you. We saw him at all the Bradford High reunions and enjoyed talking with him and Cathy.
Most sincerely, Laura Lee Slike
Laura Slike
Friend
October 2, 2020
We have known Wayne for about 10 years. We met he and Catherine at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio Tx. We had many wonderful times together in those 10 years. He and Catherine were a real blessing to both Karen and I. We will really miss his wonderful smile and his loving spirit of God our Father.
Robert & Karen FULLING
Friend
October 2, 2020
October 2, 2020
Jeanette and family...my sympathies for the loss of your father. When you and I worked together you would tell stories about the vending machines and when he moved to Texas. It was obvious you loved him dearly.
Patricia Wisor
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Sending Thoughts and Prayers to his entire family. Wayne was a Great person and I always enjoyed seeing and talking with him about sports. He will be missed... RIP Wayne
Pick Zimbardi
Friend
October 1, 2020
October 1, 2020
Played with with Wayne up there in God's County PA. I anticipate he has located a gym and already is playing handball. I am also certain he has located my Mom and is beating my Uncle Mac and Dad at very competitive bridge. Love our Cousins!
Rick, Trish, Barbara, Joyce Zwirnbaum Family
Family
October 1, 2020
Dear Kathy and family,
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family on Wayne's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jim and Loretta Bushey
Friend
