Wayne Steck

Service Information
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA
16701
(814)-362-6643
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Obituary
Wayne M. Steck, 88, of 43 Lincoln Drive, Lewis Run, passed away Friday (May 17, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Friends will be received from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian at 10 a.m. Tuesday at in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Military honors and committal services will follow in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
A complete obituary will follow on Monday.
Published in The Bradford Era on May 18, 2019
