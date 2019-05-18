Wayne M. Steck, 88, of 43 Lincoln Drive, Lewis Run, passed away Friday (May 17, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Friends will be received from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian at 10 a.m. Tuesday at in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Military honors and committal services will follow in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
A complete obituary will follow on Monday.
Published in The Bradford Era on May 18, 2019