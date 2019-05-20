Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Steck. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-362-6643 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Martin Steck, 88, of 43 Lincoln Drive, Lewis Run, formerly of Limestone, N.Y., passed away Friday (May 17, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 16, 1931, in Degolia, he was a son of the late Leonard and Louise O'Neil Steck. He attended Bradford High School.

On Oct. 15, 1949, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, he served as a private in the

In August of 1953 he married Patricia Jean Murphy Steck, who preceded him in death. On July 7, 1962, in Bradford, he married Marguerite Ellen Pistner Steck, who preceded him in death on July 8, 2000. On Oct. 11, 2003, he married Faye Holliday Brocious Steck, who survives.

Wayne was employed as a carpenter for the B&O Railroad and he retired from the Chessie System Railroad.

He was a former member of St. Patrick Church in Limestone, a current member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, the Marine Corp. League of Mount Jewett, The VFW, Eagles and Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Community Center. He was a former Midget League Football coach, and a Town of Carrollton supervisor. He loved hunting, golfing, fishing, camping, boating and watching sports.

Surviving in addition to his wife Faye of 15 years, are two daughters, Diannalyn (James) DeCasper of Lewis Run and Terri (Paul) DiFonzo of Gifford; two sons, James (Harriet) Steck of Bradford and Martin Steck of Buffalo, N.Y.; five stepsons, Kenneth Williams of Olean, N.Y., David (Michele) Brocious of San Jose, Calif., Daniel (Marian) Brocious of Galt, Calif., Darrell (Karen) Brocious of Kent, Wash., and Doug Brocious of San Jose; one sister, Shirley McManigle of Bradford; and one brother, Dean (Patty) Steck of Timbuck; eight grandchildren, Rocky DeCasper, Danielle McClain, Kyle Dewyer, Derek Steck, Delanie DiFonzo, Zachary DiFonzo and Benjamin DiFonzo; four great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; 15 stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; six sisters, Alice Bizzaro, Marian Steinhauser, Mary Lou Hall, Norma Steck, Donna Roeder and Ellen Keller; six brothers, Bruce Steck, Tom Steck, Rodney "Herk" Steck, Richard Steck and James Steck.

Friends will be received from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. today in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bernard Church, followed by committal services and full military honors by members of the American Legion Post 212 of Bradford Honor Guard at McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the a .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

