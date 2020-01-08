|
Welthy Renee Moore, 43, of 79 Lincoln Ave., Bradford, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at her residence.
Born June 10, 1976, in Bradford, she was the daughter of Robert Moore and Jackie Hall, who both survive.
Welthy was a 1994 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
She worked for The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford Manor, the YMCA at the Second Ward school and more recently for the YMCA at Grace Lutheran Church.
Welthy loved scrapbooking and plastic canvas. She loved to talk and always had a smile on her face. She was very friendly and had a love for all animals. Her favorite pastimes were logging into Facebook and watching movies, her favorite was between "Dirty Dancing" and "The Titanic." She was a very outgoing person who enjoyed making people around her laugh.
Surviving are her parents, one son, Montana Moore of Bradford; one grandson on the way; two brothers, Chuck (Deb) Kohler of Bradford and Chris (Bonnie) Kohler of Cyclone; six stepsisters, Rachel (Bart) Ingram of Bradford, Jessica (Shawn) Pierce of Bradford, Georgia Moore of Bradford, Amila Moore of Port Allegany, Cherie Burdick of Bradford, and Kathleen Sherwood of Mount Jewett; one aunt, Debbie (John) Persico of Buffalo, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
