Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wendy's life story with friends and family

Share Wendy's life story with friends and family

SHINGLEHOUSE - Wendy S. Gleason, 53, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away after a brief but brave battle with breast cancer on Thursday (July 30, 2020) at the Buffalo (N.Y.) General Hospital, Buffalo.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store