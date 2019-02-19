ST. MARYS - William M. Bauer, 86, of 135 Dove Road, St. Marys, passed away Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) at Pinecrest Manor after a brief illness.
He was born June 18, 1932, in St. Marys, son of the late Harold and Margaret Cleary Bauer. He was a lifelong resident of the area, was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1950, and was also a 1959 graduate of Lycoming College.
Bill started his career in banking at Endicott-Johnson in Endicott, N.Y. He went on to work at Elk County Bank, which later became First Laurel Bank, PennBank, and finally Integra Bank, where he retired in 1995 as senior vice president.
On Aug. 1, 1959, in the Sacred Heart Church, Bill married Kathleen M. Renwick, who survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Julie (Gerry) Uberti of St. Marys, Jennifer (Joel) Meyer of St. Marys and Jane (David) Bauer of Holiday, Fla.; and by two sons, John M. (Kathy) Bauer of St. Marys and James K. Bauer at home. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jacob (Stacy) Meyer, Jodi (Justin) Quiggle, Jonah Meyer, Ben Uberti, Will Uberti, Bailey Bauer, Brooke Bauer and Thomas Martorana; three great-grandchildren; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Harry Bauer. He was the last immediate member of his family.
Bill was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He was involved in many community activities and boards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, pastor, and the Rev. Ross Miceli, concelebrating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, Advancement Office, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Bavarian Hills Golf Club, 251 Mulligan Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019