COALPORT - Wiliam Davis, 66, R.D. Irvona, died Thursday (June 27, 2019).
Born June 10, 1953, in Kane, he was a son of Millard Sr. and Nora Marie Francart Davis.
Bill enjoyed hunting and his flower garden. He was an ordained minister and volunteered ministering at the DuBois Nursing Home and Christ the King Manor.
Survived by mother, children, Bill Davis, Tom Davis, Matt Davis, and Donny Davis, adopted daughter, Ashlee (Josh) Bennett, stepdaughters, Nicol (LeRoy) Beals and JoAnna (Jeffrey) Best, special grandchildren, Riley, Jenessa and Lucas and several other grandchildren. Brother of Millard (Rita) Davis, Kay Copley and Ted Davis. He was also survived by a special aunt, Martha Ivy and special friend, Judy Croswaite.
Preceded in death by father, a grandson, and sister, Mary Winsor.
At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Roseland Church, with the Rev. Sandy Hommer officiating.
Interment will be in Beaver Valley Cemetery. Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627. wwwgibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Bradford Era from June 29 to July 5, 2019