William Dippold

ST. MARYS William L. "Bill" Dippold, 90, of 114 Catalina Road, St. Marys, died on Thursday morning, (June 25, 2020) at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com/.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.