COUDERSPORT - William Delos Fish III, 70, of Coudersport, passed away Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at Darway Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Forksville.
William was born on Oct. 27, 1948 in Coudersport, the son of the late William Delos Fish Jr. and Jill Carlson Fish. He married the former Gail Nordquist on June 14, 1969, in Galeton, and they celebrated 45 years of marriage until her passing on Nov. 2, 2014.
William was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam War where he was awarded expert with the M-14 and marksman with the M-16. He worked for 35 years as a union carpenter. William was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union and the American Legion, Potter Post 192.
He was a contributor to the Environmental Defense Fund, American Civil Liberties Union, Ocean Conservancy, The Nature Conservancy, AARP, Amnesty International, Southern Poverty Law Center and the Democratic Committee Council serving Potter County and surrounding areas.
William was an avid outdoor enthusiast. Son of the founder of the Susquehannock Trail System, he spent countless hours with nature. He loved whitewater canoeing, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, downhill skiing, cross country skiing, hiking and sports cars.
Surviving are two sons, Jeremy B. (Amanda C.) Fish of Coudersport and Andrew W. Fish of Mechanicsburg; a brother, John Frederick Fish of Indiana, Pa.; six grandchildren; Jacob Lee, Jessica Lynn, Joseph Blaek, Jaedyn Elijiah, Cerentity Mae and Adelynn June Fish and a niece and nephew, Cassie and Alexander Fish.
In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jamie Lynn Goodhart.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation Aug. 16 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church at Fourth and Main Streets, Coudersport. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with co-pastors Donald R. Caskey and Warren B Cederholm Jr. officiating. Casual and colorful attire encouraged and hiking boots welcomed.
Burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery, Coudersport with military honors provided by the Potter County Honor Guard.
The family suggest memorial contributions in William's name be made to the Susquehannock Trail Club, P.O. Box 643, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 10, 2019