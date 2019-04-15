ST. MARYS - William K. Fitzgerald, 91, of 238 Parkview Road, St. Marys, passed away Friday (April 12, 2019) at his son David's home in Kersey.
He was born Oct. 20, 1927, in Bradford, son of the late Robert and Mary Monroe Fitzgerald. He was a graduate of Bradford High School and Penn State University and had been a resident of St. Marys since 1956. Bill was a retired employee of the Airco Corp., retiring in 1986.
On Nov. 24, 1949, in Bradford, Bill married Shirley Hokanson, who preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2013.
He is survived by three sons, David (Margie) Fitzgerald of Kersey, John (Lisa) Fitzgerald of St. Marys and Todd Fitzgerald of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Greg Fitzgerald, Trisha Fisk, Amy Young, Matthew Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald and Jennifer Molnar; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Connor Fisk; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Fitzgerald.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, James Fitzgerald in 2012; a brother, Robert Fitzgerald; and by a half-sister, Kathryn Fitzgerald. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II. He always helped out at his son Todd's restaurant, the Village Peddler, and was a Sunday school teacher for 25 years. Bill was a devoted father who enjoyed his family.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. J. Tim Hoover, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the McKean County Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 140 North St. Marys Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 15, 2019