William "Pat" Goff Sr., 61, of Bradford, passed away on Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
He was born on May 26, 1959, in St. Marys, a son of the late Willis and Elva Hart Goff.
He attended Bradford area schools.
On May 13, 1978, in Smethport, he married Dawn L. Gorr, who survives.
Pat enjoyed putting together model cars, drawing, collecting coins and the Cincinnati Bengals. When he was younger he worked on the pit crew for the "Plum Crazy" local race team. He was also known as a jokester who loved playing pranks on people.
He was employed by both Cline Builders and Jim's Contracting until he had to medically retire in 2000.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, Dawn Goff of Bradford, he is also survived by four children, Lori (Jim) Sisler, Ami (Doug) Phillips, Sam (Mike) Thomas and Pat (Sarah) Goff Jr., all of Bradford; one brother, Mike (Natalie) Goff of Bradford; ten grandchildren, Kristen Sisler, Lucas (Caitlin) Sisler, Chad Sisler, Dakota (Kirstin) Phillips, Samantha (Brent) Phillips, Emily Thomas, Mason Thomas, Braleigh Sloan, Danielle Goff and Olyvia Goff; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one infant brother, Billy Goff; two sisters, Donna Bouquin and Elva Vaughan; and one grandson, Kaiden Goff.
At his request there will be no public funeral services.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Development and Donor Relations Department, Shriners Hospitals for Children
-Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.