William M. Hanson, 85, of Chapel Ridge, Bradford, passed away Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at UPMC Hamot, in Erie.
Born July 27, 1934, in Bradford, he was a son of the late George and Marjorie Peterson Hanson.
Bill was a 1953 graduate of Bradford High School and a graduate of Bryant & Stratton Business Institute in Buffalo, N.Y.
In 1969 he married Genie Cullom Hanson, who preceded him in death on Feb. 3, 1996.
Bill was employed in the airline industry for over 30 years, starting with Allegheny Airlines in Bradford, then US Air, and he retired from American Airlines as management director.
He was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, Bradford Lodge 749 F&AM, the Jamestown Consistory, Zem Zem Temple in Erie and the McKean County Shrine Club. He was also an avid golfer. He also enjoyed time with family at hunting camp and was always quick with a good joke.
Surviving is one daughter, Alli (Mike) Pepperling of Apex, N.C.; three grandchildren, Madison Petermann, Orrin Petermann, and Avery Petermann; one brother, Jack (Gloria) Hanson of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where at noon, funeral services will be held with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to , 1645 8th St. Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020