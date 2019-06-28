William L. "Bill" Herzog, 90, formerly of 20 Chris Drive, Bradford, passed away Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Nov. 27, 1928, in Ridgway, he was a son of the late Walter and Kathryn Bevier Herzog. He was a 1946 graduate of Ridgway High School.
On Sept. 23, 1949, in Johnsonburg, he married Marlene Wilhelm Herzog, who died Jan. 27, 2007.
On Sept. 3, 1950, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served with the 484th Engineer Construction Battalion and was honorably discharged on Jan. 26, 1952.
He began his employment in 1950 at the Old Time Bakery in Ridgway, later Firch Bakery in Bradford and retired from Stroehman Bakery as a route driver in 1988.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bradford, and the Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving are two daughters, Barb (Jim) Digel of Cyclone, and Ginny Wilcox of Duke Center; one son, William (Sandra) Herzog of Manheim; one sister, Barbara Grabofski of Elizabeth; six grandchildren, Christine Park, Scott Digel, Amy Rieg, Craig Digel, Corey Wilcox, and Gregory Herzog; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and three nieces and one nephew.
Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave., where funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Seth McClymonds Jr., pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701 or Bradford Public Library.
