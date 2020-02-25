|
KANE - William W. Hill, 75, of 225 Greeves St., passed away Saturday evening (Feb. 22, 2020) at his residence after a lengthy illness.
Born Jan. 5, 1945, in Minot, N.D., he was a son of the late William and Lorraine Alm Hill. On Sept. 21, 1984, in Cumberland, Md., he married Diane M. Hoffman, who survives.
Bill had served in the U.S. Navy and later attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and worked his entire career as a Pennsylvania State Police officer. He was a member of the F.O.P. and also belonged to the American Legion Post 0771 in Erie.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Diane Hill, are a daughter, Lori Hill of Lyndhurst, Ohio; a granddaughter, Hannah Hill of Lyndhurst; a sister, Suzanne (Jack) Vrenna of South Ripley, N.Y.; three brothers, Robert (Ruth) Hill of Corry, Roger (Georgia) Hill of Harborcreek Twp., Michael Hill of Harborcreek Twp.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William "BJ" Hill and a brother, Joseph Hill.
Friends and family may attend a funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses, 757 Johnsonburg Rd. Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020