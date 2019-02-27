Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hudspith. View Sign

William "Bill" H. Hudspith, 84, of Bradford, passed away peacefully Monday (Feb. 25, 2019) at the Bradford Manor, with his loving wife beside him.

Born on May 27, 1934, in Charleroi, he was a son of the late William Hudspith and Marie Clement Hudspith Baker.

Bill married his loving wife Sandra D. Everly Hudspith on Feb. 22, 1994, in Manassas, Va.; she survives. They have lived in many places and made wonderful friends throughout the years.

He was a 1952 graduate of Charleroi High School and attended El Camino College in California when he returned from Korea.

Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing euchre, watching sports, especially the Steelers, and spending every minute that he could with his family and friends. He was a people person, loved by everyone. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He served in the United States Marine Corps for many years, was a life member of the VFW 6771, American Legion Post 0574 in Mount Jewett, The Marine Corps League, and MonValley Leathernecks.

After serving in the Marine Corps, he later served as a Pennsylvania State fire marshal in Warren for over 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, two daughters, Debra (John) Blozik of Thorsby, Ala., and Cheryl (Stephen) Stache of Exeter Township; his former wife, Shirley Hudspith; four grandchildren, Dr. Thomas (Devin) Stasicha of Katy, Texas, Jeffrey Stasicha of North Charleroi, Dr. Steven (Daniella) Stash II of Wynnewood, and Dr. Cassandra (Robert) Rajczy of Conshohocken; seven great -grandchildren, four stepchildren, Cheri Campbell of Lorain, Ohio, Mark (Beth) Campbell of Walkertown, N.C., Christine (William) Parslow of Bradford, and Brian Berlin of Bradford; four stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Albert Hudspith.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Mount Jewett American Legion Post 0574, with the Rev. Matthew McDonald and Pastor Rick Price officiating and military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 0574.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McKean County SPCA or charity of donor's choice.



William "Bill" H. Hudspith, 84, of Bradford, passed away peacefully Monday (Feb. 25, 2019) at the Bradford Manor, with his loving wife beside him.Born on May 27, 1934, in Charleroi, he was a son of the late William Hudspith and Marie Clement Hudspith Baker.Bill married his loving wife Sandra D. Everly Hudspith on Feb. 22, 1994, in Manassas, Va.; she survives. They have lived in many places and made wonderful friends throughout the years.He was a 1952 graduate of Charleroi High School and attended El Camino College in California when he returned from Korea.Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting, playing euchre, watching sports, especially the Steelers, and spending every minute that he could with his family and friends. He was a people person, loved by everyone. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He served in the United States Marine Corps for many years, was a life member of the VFW 6771, American Legion Post 0574 in Mount Jewett, The Marine Corps League, and MonValley Leathernecks.After serving in the Marine Corps, he later served as a Pennsylvania State fire marshal in Warren for over 10 years.He is survived by his wife, Sandy, two daughters, Debra (John) Blozik of Thorsby, Ala., and Cheryl (Stephen) Stache of Exeter Township; his former wife, Shirley Hudspith; four grandchildren, Dr. Thomas (Devin) Stasicha of Katy, Texas, Jeffrey Stasicha of North Charleroi, Dr. Steven (Daniella) Stash II of Wynnewood, and Dr. Cassandra (Robert) Rajczy of Conshohocken; seven great -grandchildren, four stepchildren, Cheri Campbell of Lorain, Ohio, Mark (Beth) Campbell of Walkertown, N.C., Christine (William) Parslow of Bradford, and Brian Berlin of Bradford; four stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Albert Hudspith.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Mount Jewett American Legion Post 0574, with the Rev. Matthew McDonald and Pastor Rick Price officiating and military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 0574.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McKean County SPCA or charity of donor's choice. Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close