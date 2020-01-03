Home

William B. Hurd Sr., 49, of Bradford, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Born March 13, 1970, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Delbert A. and Carolyn Brooks Hurd.
William graduated from Bradford High in 1988.
Surviving, are his wife Deborah, of 30 years, two children William Hurd Jr. of Bramberg, S.C., and Lorrinda Hurd of Bradford; one sister, Elizabeth Anderson of Tonawanda, N.Y.; and one brother, Steven Hurd of Bradford.
A memorial will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bradford Area Public Library.
Memorials, if desired can be made to the , 250 Williams St NW, Atlanta GA, 30303.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020
