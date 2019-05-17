Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Kearney. View Sign Service Information Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc. 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg , PA 17201 (717)-264-6416 Memorial service 11:00 AM Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring 221 Main St Chambersburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHAMBERSBURG - William Kearney, 62, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday (May 14, 2019), at his home after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 30, 1956, in Kane, he was the 7th of 10 children and a son of Ruth Leona Wilcox Kearney of Kane and the late William Edward Kearney.

In March of 1982, he married Cheril "Cheri" Ferri, who survives.

Bill was a 1974 graduate of Kane Area High School and began his career at Kane Manufacturing shortly after graduating. After a long career there, culminating in his title as Head of Engineering, he was given the opportunity in 2002 to pursue a career with Southern Installation, Inc. He would go on to purchase that company and continue to be fundamental in its success until the time of his illness.

Bill and his family resided in Kane until 2005. While living there, he was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Kane, serving as elder, trustee, and Sunday School teacher. He was also an active member of the community, serving as a board member at the Kane Community Hospital.

In 2005, Bill and his family relocated to Chambersburg. There he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring, serving as a trustee, Community Dinner Sous Chef, and Sunday School teacher. In addition he was a member of the Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce.

Bill's hobbies and interests included riding dirt bikes and motorcycles, working on his classic 1960 Chevy Impala, playing his Martin guitar, helping his children with countless home renovation projects, and spending time with his three grandchildren. Bill was an avid amateur astronomer and founding member of the Sir Isaac Newton Astronomical Society in Kane, which won a National award in 1999. He was known for his quick wit, infectious spirit, unrelenting faith, and his incredible willingness to help anyone in need. He was incredibly proud of his Irish heritage and was well-known for his saying, 'If you're lucky enough to be Irish, you're lucky enough."

In addition to his beloved wife of 37 years, Bill is survived by two children, Maggie Lee Borukhovich (Gennady) of Livingston, NJ and Patrick Orion Kearney (Katelyn) of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Ainsley and Emilie Kearney of Chambersburg and Noah Borukhovich of Livingston, NJ; three sisters, Kathy Haight (Tom) of Kane, Anne Wick (Blaise) of Naples, FL, and Marie Malecky (Mitchell) of Butler; five brothers, David (Ann) of Kane, Daniel (Delores) of Franklin, John (Tamara) of Coventry, CT, Richard (Barbara) of Norwood, CO, and Steven Kearney of Reston, VA; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ullo.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring, 221 Main St., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Dr. Andrew Hart will officiate.

A memorial service will be held in Kane at a later date.

