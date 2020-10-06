ST. MARYS - William R. "Bill" Krellner, 84, of 1536 Bucktail Road, St. Marys, died on Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at Pinecrest Manor following a brief illness.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1935, in St. Marys, a son of the late Benjamin and Anita Ginther Krellner.
Bill was the last member of his immediate family.
He was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1955. He was a member of Queen of the World Church and retired from Keystone Carbon Company after many years of service. Bill spent much of his life designing and painting signs, and worked for many years at his sign shop. Together with his brother, Paul, they owned and operated the Teaberry and Southern Railroad on Bucktail Road as well as the Jersey Valley Museum. Bill enjoyed traveling to antique shows in Hershey, and was always fond of a car trip on a Sunday afternoon. A bit of a weather enthusiast, Bill often tracked temperatures and rainfall throughout the seasons. He was referred to as the local historian, often sharing his knowledge through his regular contributions to the "Grist from the Old Mill" series in the daily newspaper. In keeping with his love of antiques and historical preservation, Bill authored a book in 2016 titled Commercial Coal Mining in St. Marys, Pa 1856-1905.
He will be remembered for his unending and vast knowledge of local history.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Krellner.
A Mass of Christian Burial for William R. "Bill" Krellner will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice
.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com