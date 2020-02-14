|
ELDRED - William "Bill" M. Lerch of Cyclone, beloved brother and uncle, passed away on Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born on May 23, 1936 in Gifford, PA a son of the late Oliver and Callista Leech Lerch.
He was an 1954 honor graduate of Bradford High School. His past employment included General Electric in Erie, IBM Corporation of Rochester, N.Y., Bradford Motor Works and Corning in Bradford. He was currently the owner of the Wm. Lerch Sawmill in Gifford. Bill was a very talented pianist and a talented wood lathe hobbyist who enjoyed making fine gifts for his family and friends. He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Lewis Run.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bob McCann.
He is survived by sisters, Patricia (John) Boehmer of Harrisburg and Maxine McCann of Bradford; brothers, Ronald (Shirley) Lerch of Gifford and C. David (Susan) Lerch of Smethport and several nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family there will be no visitation. However friends will be received at 10 a.m. at the Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. a week from this Saturday on Feb. 22, 2020. Burial will be in the family plot in McKean Memorial Park in Lafayette.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Lewis Run or Seraphic Mass Association, 3600 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1893 or to a .
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020