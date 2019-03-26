Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William McEwen. View Sign



Born Sept. 8, 1951, he was a son of the late Loretta McEwen and Frank Chiodo.

On Oct. 6, 1979, in Bradford, he married Cynthia S. Platko, who survives.

Bill attended Bradford area schools. He had been employed at Corning Glass, McEwen's Hedlund Glass and most recently retired from the Laborers International Union of North America, Local #603, where he had been a member.

He loved sports, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys, and New York Mets fan. He loved music, old movies and trivia games. A very special time in his life was when he was able to coach his three sons in baseball. For many years after coaching he volunteered his time umpiring Little League Baseball games for the Bradford area.

His most favorite time in life was spent with his family and friends. For those who truly knew Bill, he was known for his giving nature. His outlook on life could best be described by the song of Frank Sinatra, "My Way."

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia, his three sons, Charles (Arouna) of Charlotte, N.C., Garrett (Dr. Caitlin Szczupak) of Cleveland, Ohio, Mitchell of Bradford, Pat Shuster of Cleveland, Ohio, who Bill regarded as a son; two grandchildren, Miles and Malyna, of Charlotte, N.C.; two brothers, Francis Chiodo and Sam McEwen of Bradford; two sisters, Diane Meyers of Bradford and Judy Hannah of Armor, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Art and Donald Chiodo.

At Bill's request there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

Memorial contributions if desired may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the .

Arrangements are under the directions of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

