|
|
William J. Miller, 42, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at the Buffalo General Medical Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
He was born on March 28, 1977, in Bradford, a son of the late Francis and Carol Sweetapple Miller Sr.
He loved classic cars and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed just getting in the car and going for a drive.
He is survived by five children, Natasha Wynn, Jonathan Burkhart and Treasure Lethco, all in Tennessee, Natika White and Aliyah White, both of Bradford; two brothers, Robert Nichols and Francis (Carol) Miller Jr., all of Bradford; four sisters, Sarah (Christopher) VanCise, Frances (John) Kohl and Christine (Fran Durnein) Miller, all of Bradford, and Carol (David) Schoonover of Rixford; companion, Cathy Jo Reed of Bradford and several nieces and nephews who considered him to be more than just their uncle.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Keith Nichols Jr. and one sister, Mary Nichols.
At his request there will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend funeral services at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. Ricky Price, pastor of the Church of Christ, officiating.
Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery, Limestone, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020