Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home
Decatur, PA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home
Decatur, PA
William Newton


1942 - 2019
William Newton Obituary
DECATUR, Ala. - William "Bill" George Newton went to meet his Lord and Savior in Huntsville, Ala., on Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019).
He was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., to Henry Meade and Marjorie Bernice Sherman Newton, who both predeceased him.
He was raised in Bradford, Pa., where he earned the rank of Star in the Boy Scouts and was a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow. While attending Bradford Area Senior High School, Bill ran track and excelled in cross country as well as auto shop.
Following his graduation in 1961, Bill joined the Air Force, achieving the rank of Airman Second Class. In 1964, while in the military, Bill married Beverly Smith, his high school sweetheart, also from Bradford. After Bill was honorably discharged in 1966, he and Beverly moved to Decatur, Ala., where he raised his family, worked for Chemstrand and Decatur Petroleum Haulers before retiring from Amoco Chemicals (BP) after 25 years, and lived the remainder of his life.
Bill loved wood working, model trains, working on his family history, and spending time with his grandchildren. For many years, he was active as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Scout Troop 142 in Decatur and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Beverly Kay (Smith) Newton; three children, Brian (Sandra) Newton, David (Marsha) Newton and Brenda (Lester) D'Aunoy; three grandchildren, Joshua (Brittany) Newton, Alex D'Aunoy, and Ashleigh D'Aunoy; three siblings, Ray Newton, Sandra (Ronald) Norton, and Virginia (Michael) White; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur with services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Chris Martin officiating. Bill will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Decatur, AL.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019
