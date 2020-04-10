|
EMPORIUM - William A. Noah, 87, of East Sixth Street, died Wednesday (April 8, 2020) in the Guy & Mary Felt Manor in Emporium.
Born July 15, 1932, in Emporium, he was the son of the late Lucien and Irene Chadwick Noah and his stepfather Earl Travis.
Bill was a retired Senior Master Sergeant, having served 22 years with the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Korea, Germany, Greenland, Virginia, and Wyoming. While stationed in Germany, he married Cornelia M. "Conny" Braun, who survives.
Other than his years in the service, Bill was a lifelong resident of Emporium. He was a 1950 graduate of Emporium High School and also attended Penn State University. In 1972 he retired to Emporium and for many years was employed as Production Manager by Control Chief Corporation of Bradford.
He was a member of the Methodist Church, the Electrical Engineers of Pa., the VFW Club and the American Legion, both in Emporium, as well as the Tom Mix Rangers.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Conny, are three sons, William E. (Corina) Noah, Karl M. (Kathy) Noah, and Thomas C. Noah; two daughters, Penny J. (Chris) Hoffman and Irene M. (Fran) Lion; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina A. Wood; one brother, Lou Noah; and one sister, Mabel Noah McKittrick.
Due to the current Coronavirus health concerns and restrictions there will be no services at this time. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later time at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Coppersmith-Condon Funeral Home, Emporium.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2020